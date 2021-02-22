England will ease lockdown restrictions in five week intervals -Sky News

FILE PHOTO: People walk past daffodils in St James's Park, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - England will progressively ease lockdown restrictions in five week intervals, Sky News reported on Monday, hours before Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to announce details of his roadmap for re-opening the country.

Sky News said there would be five weeks between each stage of the government’s roadmap, four weeks of analysing data before a week’s notice that restrictions will be removed.