Britain lockdown could be lifted sooner if vaccine effect exceeds expectations - Telegraph

A man walks along a deserted shopping street amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Liverpool, Britain, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

(Reuters) - The COVID-19 restrictions in England could be lifted sooner than June 21 if real-world data on the effect of vaccines is better than expected, The Telegraph reported on Tuesday, citing government sources.

If the positive results from an early Public Health Scotland study on vaccines is replicated in England, "that would change the calculations" on the timings, the newspaper said bit.ly/3aLuxx6, citing a senior government source.