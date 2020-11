FILE PHOTO: A social distancing sign is pictured along a street, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nottingham, Britain October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

(Reuters) - England’s lockdown could extend into 2021 with a brief relaxation over the Christmas period, the cabinet ministers have warned, The Times reported.

Cabinet ministers said they believed it would be “very difficult” to end the lockdown if coronavirus related deaths and hospital admissions were still rising, the newspaper said.