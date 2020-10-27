Johnson under pressure for new lockdown to tackle second COVID-19 wave - Telegraph

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks as he meets with his Iraq's counterpart Mustafa Al-Kadhimi (not pictured) at Downing Street, in London, Britain October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Pool

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is being put under pressure for a new lockdown with the government working on the assumption the second wave of coronavirus will be more deadly than the first, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Tuesday.

An internal analysis of the projected course of the second wave, provided by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), has led to intense lobbying from UK chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance and other advisers for Johnson to take more drastic action, the report said.

The analysis shows deaths peaking at a lower level than in the spring but remaining at that level for weeks or even months, the newspaper added.