PM Johnson to urge Britons to go back to working from home - The Telegraph

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a service to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain September 20, 2020. Aaron Chown/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will encourage Britons on Tuesday to go back to working from home if they can to contain the spread of coronavirus, The Telegraph reported late on Monday.

Johnson also warned MPs that by “taking action now we may not have to take drastic action later on”, The Telegraph’s chief political correspondent said in a tweet, citing sources.