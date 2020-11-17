UK households will face ban from mixing after lockdown - the Telegraph

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk near public health signs in London, Britain, September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - British households will be banned from mixing when the lockdown ends under government's plans to rescue Christmas, the Telegraph reported here on Tuesday.

Ministers are planning to announce an “end of lockdown package” next week, according to the report.

The package will also include a schedule for UK’s vaccination programme and an expansion of mass testing, which is expected to soften the blow of further restrictions, the report added.

Under current social distancing guidance, meetings of larger groups are against the law, though people from different households can gather in groups.

These restrictions are applicable in England until Dec. 2, when the national lockdown will end.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said earlier he hoped Britain could return to some form of normality before Christmas if people stick to the rules. England entered its second countrywide lockdown for a month on Nov. 5.