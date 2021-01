FILE PHOTO: Two women walk down Regent Street, one of London's main shopping streets, as Britain continues its third COVID-19 lockdown, in London, Britain, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government is still aiming to review COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in mid-February, Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis said on Tuesday.

“When we put these current restrictions in place we said we would do a review in mid-February ... and that’s still the case,” Lewis told Sky News.