FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosts the Online G7 Summit in the Cabinet Room at Downing Street in London, Britain February 19, 2021. Geoff Pugh/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Lockdown measures will start to be rolled back in England on March 8 because the criteria which guides easing is currently being met, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said on Monday.

Children’s return to school will be the priority, Johnson said.