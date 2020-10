FILE PHOTO: Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is seen outside Downing Street, as the coronavirus outbreak continues, in London, Britain March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - London’s mayor Sadiq Khan said he expects the government will announce later on Thursday that London will shortly move to stricter lockdown restrictions.

“It is my expectation that the governemnt will today announce that London will shortly be moving into tier 2 or the high alert level of restrictions,” Khan said.