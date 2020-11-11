London mayor Khan says: We can't lose the "joy" of London living

FILE PHOTO: Mayor of London Sadiq Khan attends the ceremony of unveiling a plaque informing about financial support of London to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation during the ceremonies marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the camp and International Holocaust Victims Remembrance Day, in Oswiecim, Poland, January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

LONDON (Reuters) - London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Wednesday he was concerned that the “joy of living” in the British capital is not destroyed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“... those places that rely on high footfalls, our theatres, our museums, our galleries, our live music venues ... they close down because of lack of footfall, and the joy of living in London, and the ecosystem is lost, and thereby we lose our USP - we’ve got to avoid that,” he said.