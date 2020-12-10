UK to boost COVID-19 testing among children as cases rise in London

FILE PHOTO: Pupils sit in a class during a lesson on their first day of school at Harris Primary Academy Shortlands, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

LONDON (Reuters) - Every secondary school student in certain London boroughs and parts of the south-east will be tested for COVID-19 as the capital had the highest prevalence of the virus in England in recent days, Britain said on Thursday.

Case rates per 100,000 people in London stood at 191.8, according to Public Health England, putting the city ahead of regions in the highest level of tier 3 restrictions.

“I am particularly concerned about the number of cases in London, Kent and Essex. Cases are rising and in many areas, already high,” health minister Matt Hancock said at a news conference.

“We’ve decided to put in place an immediate plan for testing all secondary school aged children in the seven worst affected boroughs of London, in parts of Essex that border London and parts of Kent.”