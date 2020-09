Commuters walk across the London Bridge during the morning rush hour, amid an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain does not plan any additional restrictions for London at the moment, but people should abide by the new “rule of six”, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, when asked whether a curfew might be brought in.