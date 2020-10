Commuters are seen at Canning Town station during the morning rush hour, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London Britain, October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government will impose tougher COVID-19 restrictions on London from midnight on Friday, The Times reported.

The British capital, Europe’s richest city, is currently at the “medium” alert level and will be moved to “high”, The Times said.