Mask-wearing may not be needed in summer, English medical official says

Slideshow ( 2 images )

LONDON (Reuters) - People in England may not need to wear face masks over the summer months if COVID-19 infections drop sufficiently, but they are likely to be required again in the winter, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jenny Harries said on Wednesday.

“It’s quite possible over the summer months - as we did last year - when we see rates drop, that we would not need to be wearing masks all that time,” Harries said at a news conference.

“I think summer period, generally, we think is a much safer period for us, with less need for interventions. But I think that doesn’t rule it out as we go into the winter periods again,” she added.