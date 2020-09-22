PM Johnson unveils measures to tackle COVID and keep firms open

Slideshow ( 2 images )

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled on Tuesday a new package of tougher measures to try to tackle increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases, saying the government would extend the use of masks and tighten the so-called “rule of six”.

In a speech to parliament, Johnson said he wanted to balance tighter restrictions on life with keeping as many businesses as possible open just as long as they were compliant with guidance on how to be “COVID secure”.

He said the four nations of the United Kingdom were all moving in the same direction.