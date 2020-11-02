Lawmakers will vote when tougher COVID measures expire, says PM's spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference where he is expected to announce new restrictions to help combat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain October 31, 2020. Alberto Pezzali/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - New tougher measures to try to curb the spread of COVID-19 across England will automatically expire on Dec. 2 and lawmakers will vote on what happens next, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

Johnson announced more stringent measures for England on Saturday, which will come into force on Dec. 2, prompting some of his Conservative lawmakers to protest that the move was too draconian and threatened the wellbeing of many people.

“These regulations will automatically expire ahead of Wednesday Dec. 2 and MPs (members of parliament) will have a vote on the proposed way forward,” the spokesman told reporters.