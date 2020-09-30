PM Johnson tells ministers impact not immediate from new coronavirus measures

Slideshow ( 2 images )

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his cabinet team of top ministers on Wednesday the impact of new coronavirus restrictions would not be felt immediately and that everyone should follow the rules, his spokesman said.

“The PM said we took swift and decisive action last Tuesday, announcing a package of measures designed to stem the spread of the virus, whilst protecting education and the economy. These are all now in force,” the spokesman said.

“The PM said the impact of last week’s measures will not be immediate. He said the rise in daily infections and tragic increase in the number of daily deaths shows the importance of everyone continuing to follow the rules.”