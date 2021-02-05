Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
UK regulator says data from Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine rollout confirms safety

By Reuters Staff

People queue up to receive a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Basingstoke Fire Station, in Basingstoke, Britain February 4, 2021. Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s medicine regulator on Friday said that data from the first weeks of the rollout of Pfizer and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines confirmed their good safety profiles, saying both shots met strict regulatory standards.

“The data we have collected provides further reassurance that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and continue to meet the rigorous regulatory standards required for all vaccines,” June Raine, Chief Executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), said in a statement.

“We remain confident that the benefits of these vaccines outweigh any risks.”

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden

