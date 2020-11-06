UK does not consider mink coronavirus cases a risk, PM spokesman says

FILE PHOTO: A mink is seen at Hans Henrik Jeppesen's farm near Soroe, after government's decision to cull his entire herd due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Denmark November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain does not consider the widespread coronavirus outbreaks in Danish mink farms to be a risk to the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Friday after the government removed Denmark from its travel corridor list.

Denmark has announced strict new lockdown rules and a nationwide mink cull after authorities discovered a mutated coronavirus strain in the animals, prompting Britain to move to require all travellers arriving from the country to self-isolate on arrival.

“While there have been some rare reports of mink to human transmission within mink farms, we do not consider this a risk to the UK, where, obviously, there are no fur farms, but we are keeping the situation under close review,” Johnson’s spokesman said.