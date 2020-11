FILE PHOTO: NHS vehicles and ambulances are seen outside the NHS Nightingale Hospital at the Excel Centre, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

(Reuters) - The UK Treasury said on Saturday finance minister Rishi Sunak is expected to announce one-year package worth more than 3 billion pounds ($3.98 billion) to support the state-run National Health Service (NHS) in tackling the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.