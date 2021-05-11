Pfizer asks UK regulator to approve vaccine for teenagers

FILE PHOTO: Pfizer logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration photo taken March 16, 2021. Picture taken March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) -Pfizer Inc has submitted data on its COVID-19 vaccine among 12- to 15-year olds to Britain’s health regulator, a company spokesman said on Tuesday, paving the way for its authorization to inoculate children in the country.

“I can confirm we’ve submitted data on the efficacy of the vaccine in 12 to 15 years olds for review by U.K. MHRA,” the spokesman told Reuters by email.

The move comes a day after U.S. regulators authorized the vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech SE for use in children as young as 12.

In March, Pfizer and BioNTech said their COVID-19 vaccine was safe, effective and produced robust antibody responses in 12- to 15-year olds, citing a trial of 2,260 adolescents, which resulted in 100% efficacy in preventing the illness.

Pfizer has said it expects to have safety and efficacy data on the vaccine for children aged 2 to 11 in September, when it plans to ask for that age group to be included in the emergency authorization.

The Telegraph earlier reported that Pfizer had asked Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for approval for the vaccine.