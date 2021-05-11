Pfizer asks UK regulator to approve vaccine for teenagers -The Telegraph

FILE PHOTO: Pfizer logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration photo taken March 16, 2021. Picture taken March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) -Pfizer Inc has formally asked the UK medical regulator for permission to use its COVID-19 vaccine for 12-to 15-year olds in Britain, the Telegraph reported on Tuesday.

“We can confirm that the companies have submitted a request to the MHRA to expand the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine in the UK to adolescents, the report said, citing a Pfizer spokesman.

Pfizer and the MHRA did not immediately response to Reuters requests for comment.

The move comes as U.S. regulators on Monday authorized Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in children as young as 12, widening the country’s inoculation program as vaccination rates have slowed significantly.