COVID hospitalisations rising rapidly in northern England - health official

FILE PHOTO: National Medical Director of NHS England Stephen Powis attends a news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain March 21, 2020. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals is rising rapidly in northern England and could outstrip the rate seen during the first wave of the virus, a senior health official said on Monday.

“We now have more patients in hospital with COVID-19 than we did when the government announced restrictions on March 23,” Stephen Powis, the National Medical Director of NHS England, told a media conference.