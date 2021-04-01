COVID-19 cases recede further in England in latest week, ONS says

Slideshow ( 2 images )

LONDON (Reuters) - An estimated 1 in 370 people in England had COVID-19 last week, the lowest share since mid-September and compared with 1 in 340 in the previous week, an official estimate showed on Thursday.

The incidence of the virus in Scotland also decreased, while the trend in Wales was uncertain and there were signs of an increase in Northern Ireland, the Office for National Statistics said.