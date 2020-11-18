PM Johnson defends government over COVID procurement

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street to attend a cabinet meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London, Britain November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended his government’s actions in procuring protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying ministers moved heaven and earth to try to get their hands on PPE that was in short supply.

“We shifted heaven and earth to get 32 billion items of PPE (personal protective equipment) in this country. I am very proud of what’s been achieved,” Johnson told parliament.