UK drawing up plans for tough restrictions on pubs across the north of England: FT

FILE PHOTO: Customers wearing face masks leave The Shakespeare pub just before 10pm as new restrictions are implemented for bars and restaurants to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hackney, London, Britain, September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Newman

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is drawing up plans for tough restrictions on pubs across the north of England as the finance ministry finalised a new package of coronavirus support for the stricken hospitality industry, the Financial Times reported.

The government is expected to announce new lockdown restrictions in northern England, including Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle and Nottingham by the weekend, the FT reported here on Wednesday.