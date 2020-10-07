UK drawing up plans for tough restrictions on pubs across the north of England: FT

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is drawing up plans for tough restrictions on pubs across the north of England as the finance ministry finalised a new package of coronavirus support for the stricken hospitality industry, the Financial Times reported.
The government is expected to announce new lockdown restrictions in northern England, including Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle and Nottingham by the weekend, the FT reported here on Wednesday.
