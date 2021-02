People queue for a COVID-19 test, after a new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus variant originating from South Africa was discovered, in Ealing, West London, Britain February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

(Reuters) - Britain’s new hotel quarantine plan for travellers from COVID-19 hotspots will start on Feb. 15, the BBC’s political editor tweeted on Thursday, citing government sources.