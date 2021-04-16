England's COVID-19 epidemic estimated to be shrinking more quickly - health ministry

FILE PHOTO: People take coronavirus disease (COVID-19) tests on Clapham Common in London, Britain, April 14, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - The COVID-19 epidemic in England is estimated to be shrinking more quickly compared to last week, the health ministry said on Friday, adding that the closely watch reproduction “R” number might also be lower.

The daily growth rate of COVID-19 infections was estimated between -6% and -1%, down from -4% and 0% last week.

The estimated range for the R number was 0.7 to 1.0, meaning on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 7 and 10 other people. Last week it was estimated at 0.8 to 1.0