UK's Johnson says economic recovery could be stronger than expected

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a visit to St Mary's CE Primary School, ahead of reopening of the primary and secondary schools across England planned for March 8, in Stoke-on-Trent, Britain March 1, 2021. Christopher Furlong/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday the country’s economy could recover more strongly after the coronavirus pandemic than some “pessimists” had predicted.

Johnson told broadcasters that his finance minister Rishi Sunak had stressed the poor state of the public finances.

“Of course it’s been expensive to look after everybody throughout the pandemic,” Johnson said.

“But I know that if we get it right, and I’m sure we can, we can have a strong jobs-led recovery that I think could be could be much stronger than many of the pessimists have been saying over the last six months or so,” he added.