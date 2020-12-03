Other regulators not far behind UK on Pfizer vaccine - England's deputy CMO

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England, Jonathan Van-Tam speaks during a media briefing, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain November 16, 2020. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - England’s deputy chief medical officer said medicine regulators in other countries, especially those in the United States, were not far behind the decision of Britain’s regulators to authorise Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine.

“I actually don’t expect other regulators, particularly the U.S. regulator, to be very far behind with this vaccine,” Jonathan Van-Tam told BBC television.

“I think this will be solved in a matter of days in the sense that I think that the regulators are very close behind.”