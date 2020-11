FILE PHOTO: A view of an empty street, as new restrictions are implemented for bars and restaurants to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

(Reuters) - United Kingdom's strict COVID-19 tiers system are expected to be in place until Easter Monday, the Sun reported bit.ly/3lbCbmp on Friday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is determined to put the NHS first and believes he will have to wait until after COVID-19’s winter peak in February and March to ease his grip, the report added.