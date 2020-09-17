Stick to rules to avoid further lockdowns says minister

An NHS Track and Trace staff member speaks with a person at a drive-through test facility following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a car park of Chessington World of Adventures in Chessington, Britain September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain can avoid further local restrictions and another national lockdown by sticking to the rules such as not meeting in groups of more than six people, junior health minister Edward Argar said on Thursday.

“The message is very clear if we stick to that (the rule of six), if stick to the hands, face and space guidance we can avoid further local restrictions, we can avoid further national restrictions,” he told the BBC.