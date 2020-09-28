UK government pledges to work with parliament on COVID-19 plan

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government will work with parliament wherever possible to keep them updated on the latest COVID-19 data and any plans to restrict the spread of the virus, Johnson’s spokesman said on Monday.
“We will continue to keep parliament updated on the latest data and scientific advice on the virus and work in advance with parliamentary colleagues, wherever that is possible,” the spokesman said.
Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James
