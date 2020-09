FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock arrives to attend a Cabinet meeting of senior government ministers at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London, Britain, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday that he wanted schools to remain open and avoid a return to mass home schooling, as the government was considering new measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“Schools aren’t where a lot of the transmission happens, it’s more about people socialising,” Hancock said during an interview on ITV.