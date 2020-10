FILE PHOTO: People walk past a pub after Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on October 7 new circuit breaker restrictions to counter the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Coronavirus restrictions in Scotland, which include the closure of pubs and restaurants in the central belt area and a curfew on indoor hospitality elsewhere, are to be extended until Nov. 2, PA Media reported on Wednesday, citing Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.