Scotland moves 11 areas into highest level of COVID-19 restrictions

LONDON (Reuters) - Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon said that 11 areas including the city of Glasgow would be moved into the country’s highest level of coronavirus restrictions due to higher infection rates.

“Eleven local authorities will from 6pm on Friday, for a strictly limited period, move from level 3 to level 4,” Sturgeon told the Scottish parliament on Tuesday.