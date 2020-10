FILE PHOTO: Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon May 8, 2020. Andy Buchanan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Scotland is to impose a two-week mini lockdown from Friday, reported the Sun newspaper, citing reports from doctors.

Sources at the National Health Service told the newspaper to expect the “circuit breaker” stay at home order for the whole of the country of Scotland from 1800 GMT on Friday.