Scotland's Sturgeon hopes to substantially reopen economy from late April

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon makes a statement to the Scottish Parliament on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON (Reuters) - Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday said she hoped to progressively ease restrictions in the nation every three weeks with a view to substantially re-opening the economy from the last week of April.

“It is therefore from the last week of April that we would expect to see phased but significant reopening of the economy, including non-essential retail, hospitality and services like gyms and hairdressers,” Sturgeon told the Scottish Parliament, a day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out a similar plan for England’s exit from lockdown.

“We envisage a progressive easing of the current level for restrictions that apply across most of the country at intervals of at least three weeks... All of these easy things will of course depend on an assessment that is safe to proceed.”