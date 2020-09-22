Complacency could be our undoing, PM Johnson warns on virus

A social distancing sign is pictured amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Warrington, Britain September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is better prepared for a second wave of COVID-19 than it was for the first one, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, but he said complacency about the risk of infection could be the country’s undoing.

“After six months of restrictions it will be tempting to hope that the threat has faded, and to seek comfort in the belief that if you have avoided the virus so far then you are somehow immune,” he told lawmakers. “I have to say that it is that kind of complacency that could be our undoing.”