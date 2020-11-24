Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
UK's test and trace needs improving, and a lot of money - minister

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man wearing a protective mask talks with a soldier at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing centre in Liverpool, Britain November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s test and trace system needs to be improved, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Tuesday, adding that the government had no choice but spend a lot of money on it during the coronavirus crisis.

“We have to get through this coronavirus and I’m afraid there has been no other option but to spend a lot of money,” Shapps told Sky News. “We’ve said that we want test and trace to be a lot better.”

The ‘Test and Trace’ system, the government’s COVID-19 testing and contact tracing facility, has been heavily criticised after a series of high-profile failures since its launch earlier this year and has cost 22 billion pounds.

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Michael Holden

