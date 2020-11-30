UK to relax shop opening hours rules over Christmas and through January

Slideshow ( 2 images )

LONDON (Reuters) - British minister Robert Jenrick said on Monday he was relaxing rules to allow shops to stay open for longer over Christmas and in January.

“I am relaxing shop opening hours this Christmas and throughout January, and have requested councils allow businesses on every high street to stay open later from Monday to Saturday,” Jenrick said on Twitter.

“None of us enjoy navigating the crowds, and none would relish that when social distancing is so important to controlling the virus.”