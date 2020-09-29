UK short of homegrown lab technicians, other skilled workers, Johnson says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visists Exeter College in Exeter, Britain September 29, 2020. Finnbarr Webster/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has a shortage of homegrown lab technicians and other skilled workers including in construction, engineering and information technology, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday as he announced new measures to boost skills.

“We have to face the fact that at this moment, when we need them so much, there is a shortage of UK-trained lab technicians, just as there is a shortage of so many crucial skills,” Johnson said in a speech.