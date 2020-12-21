Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Spain to ban all entries from UK except for Spanish nationals and residents

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain will ban all travellers from Britain except Spanish nationals and residents from entering the country from Tuesday amid concerns over a rapidly spreading new strain of the coronavirus, the Spanish government said on Monday.

Controls at the border with Gibraltar, where at least one case of the new COVID-19 variant has already been detected, will be stepped up, the government added in a statement. It said the entry ban for non-residents had been coordinated with neighbouring Portugal, which announced its decision late on Sunday.

