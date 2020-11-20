Austerity will not return to Britain, says PM's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his finance minister Rishi Sunak have pledged there will be no return to austerity, Johnson’s spokesman said on Friday after being asked whether there will be a renewed squeeze on public sector pay.

“Both the Prime Minister and the Chancellor have been clear that we will not return to the austerity of the past and departmental spending will increase above inflation on both day to day spending and longer term investment,” the spokesman told reporters.