Labour Party will vote in favour of PM Johnson's lockdown plan

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain November 1, 2020. Picture taken through glass. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. NO NEW USES 21 DAYS OF ISSUE

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party will vote in favour of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan for a second national lockdown when it is put before parliament on Wednesday, Labour leader Keir Starmer said on Monday.

“Labour will provide the votes the prime minister needs to be sure of getting this through parliament, but we will also be clear: It must be accompanied by a comprehensive economic support package,” Starmer said in a speech.