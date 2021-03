People walk past a mural praising the NHS (National Health Service) amidst the continuation of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, London, Britain, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Over 21 million people have now been given a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Britain, health authorities said on Friday.

Public Health England said that 21,358,815 people had received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while there had been 236 deaths within 28 days of a positive test reported on Friday.