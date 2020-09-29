UK students expected to be able to go home for Christmas - junior minister

FILE PHOTO: Pupils arrive at Lady Eleanor Holles on their first day of school, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Middlesex, Britain September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - British students are expected to be able to go home for Christmas, a junior minister said on Tuesday, amid concern that the second wave of the novel coronavirus could strand them at university over the festive period.

“We would expect students to be able to go home for Christmas of course that is something that absolutely we’ll be working towards,” junior skills minister Gillian Keegan told BBC Radio.