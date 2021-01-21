Too soon to think about summer holidays, says UK interior minister

Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel speaks during a news conference about the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain January 21, 2021. Matt Dunham/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - It is too early for Britons to start anticipating the end of lockdown and booking summer holidays, interior minister Priti Patel said on Thursday, warning that the COVID-19 pandemic was still putting pressure on health services.

“It is far too early ... to speculate around restrictions, such as the point you just made: should people be booking a holiday,” Patel told a news conference.

“The advice is very clear we are in a lockdown, the public should be staying at home.”