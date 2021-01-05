Britain to set out next stage of COVID-19 economic support in March -Sunak

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak takes part in an outside broadcast interview, in London, Britain, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will set out plans for the next package of COVID-19 economic support at the time of its March budget, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday in response to suggestions businesses faced a “cliff edge” when current measures ended.

“I think the budget in early March is an excellent opportunity to take stock of the range of support that we’ve put in place, and to set out the next stage of our economic response to coronavirus at that particular time,” he told reporters.