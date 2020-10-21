UK to unveil fourth COVID-19 support package for struggling firms - The Guardian

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, speaks during a virtual news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Downing Street, London, Britain October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

(Reuters) - Britain’s finance minister will announce a fourth support package for firms struggling to handle COVID-19 when he makes a statement to parliament on Thursday amid pressure to help businesses in areas facing lockdown, The Guardian reported.

Rishi Sunak will warn that prospects for the economy are getting bleaker as more areas face restrictions and one possible measure would be to extend the eligibility for business grants, the newspaper said.